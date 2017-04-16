Two rider injured on Easter Sunday at Gap Creek

THE Queensland Ambulance Service is currently on its fourth job to assist injured riders at Gap Creek Farm for the weekend.

After being called twice earlier in the weekend to the motocross facility, the QAS from Warwick was called to a rider with a fractured collarbone at 9.45am Sunday who has been transported to Warwick Base Hospital.

At 10.49am, the QAS was again called to the farm to assist a rider with a fractured arm. Just after noon, ambulance officers were treating the rider on scene. The rider is set to be transported to Warwick Base Hospital.