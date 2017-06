Ambulance paramedics have transported two riders to hospital.

TWO motorcycle riders were transported to Warwick Hospital after falling off their bikes at Morgan Park Raceway today.

A 12-year-old boy was transported by ambulance at 9.24am with leg and arm pain.

Paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service, Warwick station, then transported a 67-year-old man to hospital with injuries to his ribs.

The Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland is holding a road race round with records numbers this weekend on the same program as the GP Juniors Cup series.