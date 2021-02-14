Menu
Photo taken at the scene last night. Picture: Debbie Mclean
Two injured teens flown to hospital after Teewah rollover

Kristen Camp
14th Feb 2021 8:52 AM
Paramedics and two rescue helicopters were called to Teewah Beach at 6.49pm last night following a single-vehicle rollover.

One of the teenagers involved was a male in his late teens who sustained an arm injury and suspected head injury.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the second teenager sustained facial injuries.

Both patients were flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

 

