Two teens were hurt when they fell from horses at Pimpimbudgee
Teenager critically injured after falling from a horse

Michael Nolan
15th May 2020 9:23 AM
UPDATE: LifeFlight paramedics transported a teenage girl to the Queensland Children's Hospital after she sustained a critical head injury. 

The girl fell from a horse while riding on a Pimpimbudgee farm yesterday, about 2.45pm. 

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were first on the scene. 

They transported the girl to a nearby school oval, to meet the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew.

She was stabilised, before being flown to Queensland Children's Hospital, in a critical condition.

The girl's mother travelled in the helicopter, as an escort.

A second girl was also injured in the fall. 

MAY 14: One teenage girl in en route to Kingaroy Hospital while a second waits for a rescue helicopter after a fall on a Pimpimbudgee property, northwest of Toowoomba. 

Both girls suffered head and facial injuries, one more severe than the other. 

A rescue chopper is en route to collect of the more seriously injured teen. 

They fell about 2.45pm, while horse riding. 

