Two Toowoomba teachers among best in Queensland

QUEENSLAND'S most outstanding teachers have been revealed, with two teachers from Toowoomba among those recognised.

The Queensland College of Teachers' lauded TEACHX awards are the only state government awards that recognise teachers from both public and non-government schools.

They span across six categories including Excellence in Beginning to Teach, Outstanding Contribution to School Community, Outstanding Contribution to Teaching, Excellence in Teaching, Innovation in Teaching and Excellent Leadership in Teaching and Learning.

Two Toowoomba teachers, both from Centenary Heights State High School, have been nominated for the Excellence in Beginning to Teach award.

The women in the running for the award are Matalena Daniells and Catherine Davidson.

They are just two of 74 nominees who have been short-listed.

This year there was a staggering 60 per cent spike in nominations and QCT board chair Emeritus Professor Wendy Patton said she believed the extraordinary number of nominations was due to the incredible efforts of teachers this year during COVID-19 imposed remote schooling.

