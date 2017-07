Emergency services on the scene of a crash on High St, Stanthorpe on Sunday, July 16.

A STANTHORPE road has been closed after a two-vehicle collision this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident on High St near Club Rd shortly after 9am.

High St near the Stanthorpe Showgrounds has been closed in both directions.

Emergency services on the scene of a crash on High St, Stanthorpe on Sunday, July 16. Kim Micke

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the incident involved a car and motorbike.

She said two males were being treated by paramedics. The extent of their injuries was not yet known.

More details to come.