UPDATE:
FOUR people are being transported to hospital following a crash at Thulimbah this morning.
Two women and two children are being taken to Stanthorpe Hospital in a stable condition after a two vehicle crash at Tracey Ln and the New England Hwy.
Emergency services responded to a call shortly after 10.30am.
INITIAL REPORT 10.59am:
EMERGENCY services are currently on scene to a two vehicle crash at Thulimbah.
Services responded to a call of the crash on Tracey Ln and the New England Hwy shortly after 10.30 am.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said two patients were being assessed on scene with possible seatbelt injuries.
More details to come.