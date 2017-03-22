26°
News

Two vehicle crash at Thulimbah

22nd Mar 2017 10:59 AM
Emergency services are currently on scene at a two vehicle crash at Thulimbah.
Emergency services are currently on scene at a two vehicle crash at Thulimbah. Bev Lacey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: 
FOUR people are being transported to hospital following a crash at Thulimbah this morning. 

Two women and two children are being taken to Stanthorpe Hospital in a stable condition after a two vehicle crash at Tracey Ln and the New England Hwy. 

Emergency services responded to a call shortly after 10.30am. 

 

INITIAL REPORT 10.59am:

EMERGENCY services are currently on scene to a two vehicle crash at Thulimbah.

Services responded to a call of the crash on Tracey Ln and the New England Hwy shortly after 10.30 am.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said two patients were being assessed on scene with possible seatbelt injuries.

More details to come.

Stanthorpe Border Post
Show to go on rail hail or shine

Show to go on rail hail or shine

The Warwick Show has endured wars, deadly epidemics, floods and drought without being cancelled in its 150-year history.

Two vehicle crash at Thulimbah

Emergency services are currently on scene at a two vehicle crash at Thulimbah.

UPDATE: FOUR people are being on the way to hospital after a crash.

More heavy rain for Qld, NSW: when will it end?

The Bureau of Meteorology radar on Wednesday morning shows plenty of rain for Queensland and New South Wales.

Wet weather chaos will lash parts of Australia today

WATCH: It's finally here, My First Year 2017 free tomorrow

These gorgeous preppies at Glennie Heights are getting into the swing of school, from left Dakota Clarke-Landrigan, Jonothan Burgess, Charlotte Hockings, Braxton Cockram and Hallie Mauch.

Check out this gorgeous video of preppies in all their cuteness.

Local Partners

Mind your manners with G-G

Don't be temped to slap Sir Peter Cosgrove on the back, pat him on the shoulder or throw an arm around the former Australian defence chief.

Show to go on rail hail or shine

WEATHER WATCH: Albert Li, John Wilson and Deborah Curnoch inspect the Warwick showgrounds.

Warwick Show organisers said the event will go ahead despite rain.

Events you need to be at this week.. hockey, footy, more

Danielle Cook (yellow) and Deb Rhodes in Warwick hockey at Queens Park.

Warwick club hockey action hots up this week

Count down to the Warwick Show

Warwick State High School ag team Cameron Dagg, Kieran Watts, Joshua Harvey, Brianna and Aaron Dagg, Ashley Watts and Ayden Coall.

Huge program planned for 150th Show

Tree jumper theme for Jumpers and Jazz 2017 announced

The theme for this year's Tree Jumpers competition has been announced.

Warwick Art Gallery has opened tree jumper exhibition registrations

Moonshine cocktails flow for CMC Rocks

PHOTOS: Country music festival inspires new liqueur blend and cocktail range

Channel 10 weighs in on the future of Neighbours

Neighbours launched the career of Kylie Minogue.

Angry UK Neighbours’ fans have already launched a petition

Viewers slam ‘cruel, shameless’ Michelle

Michelle is public enemy number one after dumping Jesse.

JESSE’S heart was brutally broken on national television last night.

Fame's not alien to Rebecca

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

Life star Rebecca Ferguson faces terror in space with Ryan Reynolds.

Josh acts like My Kitchen Rules' biggest jerk

Wife Amy rebukes Josh for his inflammatory comments towards Court and Duncan on My Kitchen Rules.

JOSH’S latest outburst cements him as the biggest jerk on MKR.

The long goodbye: Oblivious MAFS groom is finally dumped

Michelle delivers her slow and painful breakup speech to Jesse.

WIFE dumps her unsuspecting husband with a slow and painful speech.

Lesbian Power Ranger makes history

The original Power Rangers

Power Rangers to feature openly gay superhero in industry first

A Rare Gem: Quality Isn&#39;t Expensive........It&#39;s Priceless!

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious 'Stonewood Park Estate' close to the CBD, schools and...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Ready to move in. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or nursery chamfer home...

Family Entertainer

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 279,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Country Living In Town

273 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 3 $279,000

On 6,213sqm this property provides country living in town. The home features a spacious kitchen opening to a large combined dining and lounge room with wood...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Great Value Four Bedroom Home

113 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $205,000

Four bedrooms plus sleep-out / sun-room Large eat-in kitchen, two way bathroom Double sided fireplace to kitchen and lounge Fully fenced 802sqm block Timber home...

&quot;WARWICK HEIGHTS&quot; Stake your Claim Now!!!

L1 to 9 & 11 to Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 Expressions of...

Prestige residential living elevated position with magnificent outlook 14 lots available, large homesites from 725m2 to 2025m2, sought after area, close to...

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!