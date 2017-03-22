Emergency services are currently on scene at a two vehicle crash at Thulimbah.

UPDATE:

FOUR people are being transported to hospital following a crash at Thulimbah this morning.

Two women and two children are being taken to Stanthorpe Hospital in a stable condition after a two vehicle crash at Tracey Ln and the New England Hwy.

Emergency services responded to a call shortly after 10.30am.

INITIAL REPORT 10.59am:

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said two patients were being assessed on scene with possible seatbelt injuries.

