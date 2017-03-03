Two vie for One Nation spot

THE Southern Downs could be home to a political power- couple, if one hopeful state candidate is successful.

Mark McNichol, the husband of Southern Downs councillor Marika McNichol, has announced he will vie for One Nation preselection for the Southern Downs.

Mr McNichol, who contested the federal seat of Maranoa in 2001, said he hoped to have a strong chance of preselection.

He said years ago, he believed One Nation would "gain traction” as an alternative to the major parties.

"I think there's still a lot of people that are a little bit disillusioned or dissatisfied with the two major parties,” Mr McNichol said.

If selected, Mr McNichol said he would push for a range of issues important to the people of the Southern Downs.

One Nation Queensland leader and MP for Buderim Steve Dickson told the Border Post previously he hadn't yet selected a candidate for the Southern Downs but confirmed the party would contest the seat.

At least one other hopeful One Nation candidate for the region has been interviewed.

Party spokesman Greg Smith said One Nation had strong support within the electorate, and the party hoped to take the seat.

"All seats are key seats but we have a good feeling about the Southern Downs,” Mr Smith said.