Two Warwick drink drivers caught more than double limit

CAUGHT: Two Warwick men were intercepted by police in the past 24 hours.

WARWICK police nabbed two drivers in town in the past 24hrs with blood alcohol concentrations more than double the legal limit.

The first Warwick man was intercepted by police on East St at 5pm yesterday.

Warwick Police sergeant Shane Reid said the 25-year-old blew a reading of 0.137.

The second drink driver was intercepted by police on Wood St at 12.25am last night.

Sgt Reid said the 22-year-old Warwick man had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.106.

Both men are scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on September 20.