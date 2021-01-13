Menu
24 HOURS: Two crashes occured overnight and this morning in Warwick.
Two Warwick traffic crashes in 24 hours

Tessa Flemming
13th Jan 2021 9:00 AM
WARWICK residents are being urged to take care on the roads after traffic crashes kept emergency crews busy over the past 24 hours.

A 61-year-old Yangan woman received an infringement notice last night following a two vehicle crash.

According to acting Senior Sergeant Cameron Slater, the woman was driving along Hamilton St at 5.45pm when she hit a 51-year-old Greymare male driver.

“It appears her vehicle went through the intersection and failed to give way,” he said.

No injuries were recorded and the 61-year-old was issued a traffic infringement notice.

At 5.48am this morning, emergency services rushed to the scene of another Warwick crash.

Two people were in a car when it crashed on Warwick-Killarney Rd, said a QFES spokeswoman.
She said no one was injured and crews left 10 minutes after moving the vehicle to the side of the road.

No other vehicles were involved.


