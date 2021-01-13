Two Warwick traffic crashes in 24 hours
WARWICK residents are being urged to take care on the roads after traffic crashes kept emergency crews busy over the past 24 hours.
A 61-year-old Yangan woman received an infringement notice last night following a two vehicle crash.
According to acting Senior Sergeant Cameron Slater, the woman was driving along Hamilton St at 5.45pm when she hit a 51-year-old Greymare male driver.
“It appears her vehicle went through the intersection and failed to give way,” he said.
No injuries were recorded and the 61-year-old was issued a traffic infringement notice.
At 5.48am this morning, emergency services rushed to the scene of another Warwick crash.
Two people were in a car when it crashed on Warwick-Killarney Rd, said a QFES spokeswoman.
She said no one was injured and crews left 10 minutes after moving the vehicle to the side of the road.
No other vehicles were involved.