Two Warwick traffic crashes in 24 hours

24 HOURS: Two crashes occured overnight and this morning in Warwick.

WARWICK residents are being urged to take care on the roads after traffic crashes kept emergency crews busy over the past 24 hours.

A 61-year-old Yangan woman received an infringement notice last night following a two vehicle crash.

According to acting Senior Sergeant Cameron Slater, the woman was driving along Hamilton St at 5.45pm when she hit a 51-year-old Greymare male driver.

“It appears her vehicle went through the intersection and failed to give way,” he said.

No injuries were recorded and the 61-year-old was issued a traffic infringement notice.

At 5.48am this morning, emergency services rushed to the scene of another Warwick crash.

Two people were in a car when it crashed on Warwick-Killarney Rd, said a QFES spokeswoman.

She said no one was injured and crews left 10 minutes after moving the vehicle to the side of the road.

