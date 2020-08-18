Menu
Two women are in police custody after reportedly escaping from hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia last night.
Crime

Two women escape hotel quarantine

18th Aug 2020 3:56 PM

Two women reportedly escaped from mandatory hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia overnight.

It is understood the two women are now in police custody, Nine reports.

 

 

This comes as Western Australia recorded one new COVID-19 case overnight, after a woman in her 20s returned to Perth from overseas.

She is in hotel quarantine.

The state now has a total of 647 coronavirus cases, with five of those active.

All of the active cases are Western Australians who have returned from overseas.

More to come.

Originally published as Two women escape hotel quarantine

