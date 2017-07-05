Tyre disposal now cheaper on Southern Downs

The council hopes the cuts will reduce the amount of illegal trye dumping in the region.

THE Southern Downs Regional Council has amended its policy regarding the disposal of tyres at its major waste facilities.

A council spokesperson said they had developed a simplified and more affordable policy.

The council has reviewed the fees and charges that apply for the disposal of tyres at its major waste facilities and has as a result of this review, consolidated the number of vehicle categories (such

as passenger car, heavy truck, or grader) from 25 to 10 and has reduced the disposal fees, some by 50%.

This initiative aims to:

. Simplify how residents are charged for the disposal of waste tyres;

. Make it more affordable for residents to dispose of their waste tyres;

. Reduce the amount of illegal dumping of tyres and;

For example, residents will now be charged $5.00 for the disposal of passenger car and motorcycle tyres, instead of the $10.00 that was previously charged.

Please consult SDRC's website for the new fees and charges relating to tyre disposal:

http://www.sdrc.qld.gov.au/ArticleDocuments/401/SDRC%20Fees%20and%20Charges%202017-18.pdf.aspx?Embed=Y

Residents are reminded that tyres will only be accepted at Warwick, Stanthorpe, Killarney, Allora and Wallangarra Waste Facilities.