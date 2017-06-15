Uber driver denies he helped courier 48kg marijuana

ONE of two men police claim were caught with 48kg of marijuana in their car claimed he was an Uber driver who knew nothing of the items in the vehicle.

Van Hung Du, 55, claimed he was hired by Viet Dung Do, 33, to drive him from Sydney to Queensland.

Stanthorpe police, alerted to the vehicle, pulled the pair over on the New England Hwy near Ballandean on Tuesday.

Police claim a search of the car found 48kg of marijuana in bags and the pair was brought to the Toowoomba Police Station.

Police claim the marijuana had a street value of about $318,000.

Do didn't apply for bail and was remanded in custody for mention back in the same court on June 29.

However, through duty solicitor Phil Stainton, Du applied for bail, Mr Stainton submitting the Crown had an issue with just what knowledge his client had of what was in his vehicle.

His client instructed he had remained in the car when he arrived at a Cabramatta address for the other man who placed items in the boot.

His client instructed he had not met Do until the drive north.

Du had been in Australia for 28 years and was a permanent resident and had been a professional driver for 20 years in Sydney, Mr Stainton said.

Neither man was required to enter pleas to the charge of possessing dangerous drugs.

Magistrate Catherine Pirie said the court needed additional information before further considering bail. She remanded Du in custody until Friday while police conducted further inquiries into his claims of being an Uber driver and his residency status.

