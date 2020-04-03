UFC flyweight ace Paige VanZant has once again treated her Instagram followers to expletive snaps as she posted herself and her husband cooking in the nude.

The 26-year-old only recently worked out with no clothes on alongside her husband and fellow MMA fighter Austin Vanderford during their time in coronavirus lockdown.

And the duo have yet again stripped off, not just once but twice. Only this time they weren't in the gym, instead they were in the kitchen.

In one upload VanZant covered up wearing only an apron, with a cookbook covering up Vanderford's modesty. VanZant captioned the image: "Uh, are we doing this right??".

Unsurprisingly her 2.4 million followers were left stunned by the upload, as one user quipped: "Best buns I've seen in a while good job."

In the second post the duo appeared with their backs to the camera with two drinks covering up their rears with the caption reading: "Whiskey or wine?".

Being in lockdown hasn't stopped VanZant from being in good spirits as she is constantly using social media to engage with her supporters.

She recently uploaded a video of herself being flipped by hubby Vanderford just days after having her arm cast removed. As well as tagging Conor McGregor in one video asking for his coaching advice.

VanZant, who has won eight of her 12 MMA fights, has been out of action since her win over Rachael Ostovich in January 2019 but is now cleared to return once the coronavirus pandemic clears the way for the UFC to return at full speed.

- with Jake Lambourne, The Sun

Originally published as UFC stunner's risque snaps melt Insta