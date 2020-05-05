Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New data shows that more than 30,000 people in the UK have died of suspected COVID-19, the highest official toll yet reported in Europe.
New data shows that more than 30,000 people in the UK have died of suspected COVID-19, the highest official toll yet reported in Europe.
Health

UK virus death toll rises above 30,000

5th May 2020 7:22 PM

More than 30,000 people in the United Kingdom have died of suspected COVID-19, the highest official toll yet reported in Europe, according to newly published data.

The Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday that 29,648 deaths had taken place as of April 24 in England and Wales with COVID-19 mentioned in death certificates.

Including deaths for Scotland and Northern Ireland, the toll on this measure now exceeds 30,000. That is more than Italy, though the recording of deaths there has differed.

Originally published as UK virus death toll rises above 30,000

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LONG MAY THEY REIGN: Show & Rodeo royalty get second chance

        premium_icon LONG MAY THEY REIGN: Show & Rodeo royalty get second chance

        News For the first time in Warwick history, an exception has been made for two exceptional women.

        Southern Downs sees spike in mosquito-bourne disease

        premium_icon Southern Downs sees spike in mosquito-bourne disease

        Health Local doctor reveals who has been affected and why.

        IN THE ZONE: Warwick horse trainers offered new opportunity

        premium_icon IN THE ZONE: Warwick horse trainers offered new opportunity

        Horses As virus cases drop across the state, Racing Queensland have scaled back...

        VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best tradie

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best tradie

        News Cast your vote for the tradie who has worked tirelessly to deliver quality service...