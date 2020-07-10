Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An increase in beer tax has been labelled 'un-Australian' by the Katter’s Australian Party, with Bob Katter linking the price hike to a rise in suicide.
An increase in beer tax has been labelled 'un-Australian' by the Katter’s Australian Party, with Bob Katter linking the price hike to a rise in suicide.
Politics

‘Un-Australian’: Katter says beer tax will cause deaths

Matt Taylor
by and MATT TAYLOR
10th Jul 2020 5:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An increase to beer tax has been labelled "un-Australian" by the Katter's Australian Party, with Kennedy MP Bob Katter linking the price hike to a rise in suicide.

During a quick visit to The Bohle Barn at Shaw yesterday, Mr Katter and his party said the Prime Minister needed to "pull his head in".

"I'm sick and tired of the self-righteous, morally superior, restrict-everything brigade, holier than thou," he said.

"It's no wonder we have the highest male suicide rates on the planet, and they're just going to get worse because doing this straight after COVID is a terrible, terrible thing to do."

But Herbert MP Phil Thompson has hit back, saying the increase is only around 1 cent per beer, based on a 375ml bottle.

The KAP says a carton of 52 beers costing $52, $22.05 would be in tax.

The price hike is expected to be announced on July 29, with fears it will be passed onto consumers.

AN increase in beer tax has been labelled ‘un-Australian’ by the Katter’s Australian Party, with Kennedy MP Bob Katter linking the price hike to a rise in suicide. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
AN increase in beer tax has been labelled ‘un-Australian’ by the Katter’s Australian Party, with Kennedy MP Bob Katter linking the price hike to a rise in suicide. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto said too much money from alcohol sales was going straight to the government.

"The most Australian thing to do is to have a beer on a Friday afternoon, and the most un-Australian thing is to be stealing that money, and that's what the Government is doing," he said.

Beer sales in Australia in April fell 44 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467.
 

Originally published as 'Un-Australian': Bob lashes out at booze hit

beer bob katter katters australian party

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region’s businesswomen band together in new venture

        premium_icon Region’s businesswomen band together in new venture

        Business The workshop series will engage with local businesses to drive regional tourism and prosperity.

        Handmade, heartfelt: pottery unites Warwick businesses

        premium_icon Handmade, heartfelt: pottery unites Warwick businesses

        Community The unique items put these artists on the map, after being snapped up in Melbourne...

        COUNCIL UPDATE: How SDRC is working for you this week

        premium_icon COUNCIL UPDATE: How SDRC is working for you this week

        Council News The biggest council stories shaping the future of the Southern Downs.

        MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

        premium_icon MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

        News The Daily News rounds up the region’s biggest stories, alongside weather and lotto...