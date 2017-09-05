UNBELIEVABLE: Another big lotto winner on Southern Downs

IT HAS happened again. For the fourth time in a little over a month, the region has another lotto winner.

A Southern Downs family is waking a whole lot richer today after taking out division 1 in Monday night's Gold Lotto draw.

The winner, a man from Stanthorpe had a system entry, which also won division three 30 times and division four 150 times, bolstering his windfall to $1,030,795.00.

The hard-working family man had no idea about his good fortune and only learned the winning news when a Golden Casket official made contact with him first thing this morning.

"One million dollars, woohoo - that's incredible.” the man said.

"I've been waiting for a call like this all my life, it's just too good.

"I'm speechless, I don't know what to say, it's just amazing.”

Despite the winning bolt from the blue, the man knew exactly what he would do with his new millionaire status.

"I really want to help my kids and set them up for the future,” he said.

"They're my number one priority.

"Seeing them happy will make me happy.”

The man purchased his winning System entry from Stanthorpe Newsagency, 16 Maryland Street, Stanthorpe.