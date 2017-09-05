22°
News

UNBELIEVABLE: Another big lotto winner on Southern Downs

A lucky Stanthorpe man has won $1 million in Monday night lotto.
A lucky Stanthorpe man has won $1 million in Monday night lotto. contributed
Jonno Colfs
by

IT HAS happened again. For the fourth time in a little over a month, the region has another lotto winner.

A Southern Downs family is waking a whole lot richer today after taking out division 1 in Monday night's Gold Lotto draw.

The winner, a man from Stanthorpe had a system entry, which also won division three 30 times and division four 150 times, bolstering his windfall to $1,030,795.00.

The hard-working family man had no idea about his good fortune and only learned the winning news when a Golden Casket official made contact with him first thing this morning.

"One million dollars, woohoo - that's incredible.” the man said.

"I've been waiting for a call like this all my life, it's just too good.

"I'm speechless, I don't know what to say, it's just amazing.”

Despite the winning bolt from the blue, the man knew exactly what he would do with his new millionaire status.

"I really want to help my kids and set them up for the future,” he said.

"They're my number one priority.

"Seeing them happy will make me happy.”

The man purchased his winning System entry from Stanthorpe Newsagency, 16 Maryland Street, Stanthorpe.

Topics:  gold lotto gold lotto winner southern downs stanthorpe

Warwick Daily News
Warwick chalks it up for child sex abuse survivors

Warwick chalks it up for child sex abuse survivors

KNOW THE SIGNS: How to tell if your child is being abused by a sex monster and what to do to keep them safe

600 jobs in the pipeline as gas projects links Qld and NT

Senex Energy's Western Surat Gas Project. Picture: Supplied

600 jobs on the way with major gas pipeline project.

From cattle feedlot to breeding sheep

SHEEP DREAMS: Evan and Letitia Peffer from Athol, near Toowoomba, visit the Warwick sheep sale with daughters Arabella, Taleah and Callie.

He's doing it for his daughters and for a good cut of lamb

Spring has sprung for SEQ with warmer days and cool nights

Sunrise lights up the morning sky.

“It will be windier through Tuesday morning.

Local Partners