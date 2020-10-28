‘Unbelievable’: Mackay woman’s $1.6m lotto win

A Mackay woman has won $1.6 million in Saturday’s Gold Lotto draw. She bought the ticket from Slade Point news.

ONE phone call has changed the life of a Mackay woman now facing the enviable problem of what to do with her $1.6 million lotto win.

The figure was too much for the lucky winner to comprehend.

She found out she had won a share in the jackpot when checking her ticket in Saturday night's Gold Lotto draw - as she does every week.

"I play every week. I went into the store to put on my tickets for this week and checked my ticket," she told lotto officials.

"They said to me as a joke 'we can't sell you another one because you've already won the big one'.

"I didn't believe them. I had to race home and call you to make sure it's true."

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, was one of four division one winners, with a prize of $1,614,571.04.

When asked how she planned to enjoy her prize, the shocked but happy woman revealed first

she would need time to fully comprehend the revelation.

"I really don't know; I haven't had time to let it sink in," she said.

"It's too much money for me even to think about right now.

"I'll probably use some of it to pay off some debts but the rest I don't know.

"I'll absolutely be doing something to celebrate once it all sinks in."

The woman bought her 12-game QuickPick entry at Slade Point Mackay, Shop 1, 5 Finch Street, Slade Point.

Slade Point Mackay owner Anoop Kumar said he was thrilled to have sold a second major prize in just three months.

"We are very excited," he said.

"We've been telling customers all about it.

"It's the talk of the town.

"Just three months ago we sold a $200,000 Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot 1st Prize and now this one.

"It's the first division one win we've sold for Saturday Gold Lotto, so we are thrilled.

"Congratulations to our winner; we wish her all the best."

Last financial year, Saturday Gold Lotto created 127 millionaires across Australia.

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4097 on Saturday 24 October 2020 were 31, 38, 3, 30, 23 and 45 while the supplementary numbers were 19 and 40.