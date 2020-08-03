Uncertainty over Malt House reopening plans

REOPENING: The Malt House has been temporarily closed since May.

WARWICK’S popular pub, The Malt House, has skirted around details revealing when it is reopening, following reports of furniture removal.

The pub has been temporarily closed since fire blazed through the establishment in May of this year, leaving close to $250,000 in damages.

Last Thursday, residents reported that a considerable amount of furniture was removed from the pub in trucks.

When asked on Facebook, The Malt House said the furniture was going to the Warwick pub’s “sister establishment”, Prohibition Nightclub in Brisbane.

“You’re correct some tables and chairs had been taken away,” a spokesman wrote.

“Rules regarding pubs and clubs have changed again and everyone must stay seated while drinking/eating. They just needed a few extra chairs and since we aren’t using them currently- they have borrowed them.”

Fire at the Malthouse, back in May.

When asked about reopening by the Warwick Daily News, The Malt House declined to comment, except to add there was no set date for opening.

“When we have a re-open date, we will share on our Facebook page,” they said.

The pub has been adamant it will open doors again.

On Facebook, in reply to a query about phones being disconnected, the pub said they were “simply doing some renovations.”

“Contrary to popular belief — we will be reopening,” they wrote.

At the time of the fire, Warwick station officer Dennis Burton said the restaurant would need to be rewired and that there was structural damage to the ceiling.

