Undefeated Water Rats keep eyes on the prize

ON FIELD: The Warwick Water Rats could have their work cut out for them in their next three rounds. Picture: contributed

RUGBY UNION: With an unbroken winning streak and growing community support for the game, the Warwick Water Rats look to be having one of their best seasons in years.

Clinching a 31-15 victory over Chinchilla yesterday, the men’s side have solidified their lead in the B-grade Bill Flamsteed Trophy competition.

Coach Vlad Savovski said the team would need to keep their confidence and good form heading into next week’s home game against the Toowoomba Bears.

“We played well in patches yesterday, and it was a big defensive effort yesterday that got us over the line,” Savovski said.

“We have some stuff to work on. The attacking structure needs some finetuning, and a number of aspects across the game, like lineouts, securing the ball at the breakdown, and our backline plays.

“The boys are looking forward to the game – we’re now starting to attract quite a good crowd at our home games, and we’d like to keep that going.”

With only two rounds left before taking on defending champions St George on their home turf, Savovski said using the Water Rats’ time on field as preparation was more important than ever.

“It’ll be a big game for us next week at home, and we’re definitely looking for a win against the Bears to keep our winning streak going and keep in touch with St George, who are the benchmark,” he said.

“It’s just getting that continuity and working on the partnerships between players and positions, really building on that and making them stronger.

“It doesn’t matter who comes on off the bench, we’re still strong across the park and should have a rock-solid team for those games.”

