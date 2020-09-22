Menu
ON-FIELD: Warwick Wolves in action against Willowburn. Picture: Gerard Walsh
Soccer

Undefeated Wolves crack howling pace on path to finals

Jessica Paul
22nd Sep 2020 1:00 PM
SOCCER: The undefeated Warwick Wolves men’s side could be on the fast-track to a premiership, with only three rounds standing between them and a finals finish.

After beating Gatton 3-2 in the President’s Cup match and then USQ 6-0 in the regular TFL competition, the championship side seem likely to finish the regular home and away season in the top spot.

Coach Matt Carey said nearly a dozen straight wins had done wonders for the team’s confidence, though it was imperative the side avoided complacency.

“I think the main thing setting us apart from the other teams is the boys’ work off the ball and their transition from attack to defence,” Carey said.

“If they lose the ball, they’re scrambling to get back into defence, instead of being lazy and just letting it go.

“We do need to tighten up the gaps and channels between the midfield and the backline to get those loose balls, and also being a bit more clinical when shooting for goal.”

The Wolves are set for a huge clash in their next round, taking on West Wanderers at their home ground Queens Park on October 4.

Despite losing one of their most experienced players to a potentially season-ending knee injury, Carey said the team was confident heading into the rest of the season.

“I’ve had to step in and be a bit of a player-coach now, but we’ve worked our way back into it,” he said.

“Last time we played the Wanderers, we were all over them, and we’re hoping for a big home crowd too, which should give us a lift.

“We’ve obviously got a long way to go and don’t want to get too carried away, but we’re really happy with how we’ve been going – just need to keep our heads and push on.”

