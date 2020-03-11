‘Undrinkable’: Southern Downs turns down town water

NO THANKS: Brown water that smells of chlorine is impacting Southern Downs businesses.

STANTHORPE residents said they are appalled by the state of their water labelling it undrinkable after a chlorine smell and taste was noticed in the town supply last Thursday.

Stanthorpe Quality Meats owner Brad Grogan said despite the Southern Downs Regional Council's assurances the water is drinkable, he was unable to use it for his business.

"It was not flash, the water was brown and it smelt like a swimming pool," he said.

"One of the guys here tried a sip and he spat it out all over the floor."

Mr Grogan said he was not prepared to use the water in his meat products.

"I use water to make sausages and corned beef and that product sits there for four days, who knows how that will affect the taste safety of the meat," he said.

Mr Grogan contacted the council on Thursday but was told there was no issue with the water as it was still safe to drink.

"I said look, I can't put it in my products who knows what it'll do to them if I put chlorinated water in the sausage," he said.

"I asked if they could provide water and they just passed me onto Granite Belt Water Relief, a charity."

Mr Grogan was able to receive a donation of water from the group but said he believed it wasn't good enough.

Russell Wantling from Granite Belt Water Relief said he's received multiple requests for water from the Stanthorpe hospitality sector.

"We've been bombarded with phone calls about the state of the water in Stanthorpe," he said.

"It's almost as bad as when we didn't have water if we can't even drink it."

Southern Downs Regional Council released a statement on Monday addressing complaints.

"The chlorine smell is due to the recent change made at the treatment plant to treat altered iron and manganese levels and is temporary," a spokeswoman said.

"Council has been regularly checking the residual chlorine in the treated water at the water treatment plant and in reticulation with results showing normal chlorine levels.

"Residents can be assured that the water flowing from their taps is safe for use."

The change comes after recent rain stirred up water in Warwick's Leslie Dam and created a brown and turbid look to the drinking supply.

The council said only the colour of the water was affected.

"Subsequent inflow from Leslie Dam has made the water turbid," a spokeswoman said.

"The water discolouration is aesthetic only and water is still firmly within the health guidelines for Australian Drinking water Quality."

Residents took to Facebook to raise their concerns over the state of the water.

"I washed my near new white mattress protector that I accidentally spilt some coffee on," resident June Rose Ruttley-Edge said.

"I added some bleach to be sure it came clean but it came out with like red rust all over it, don't put bleach in your water it will ruin your items."

Jessicalee Jobson Brown said her water had been brown for four weeks.

"The kids hate bathing because they think it's gross and I refuse to drink it."

Mr Grogan said if it's a long term issue his business will suffer.

"I would hope they can get on top of it soon, or it will have really bad implications for businesses."