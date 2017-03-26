Uninvited guests gatecrash Saturday night party in Warwick

Police kept an eye on 12 children on the streets of Warwick on Saturday night.

A LOT of uninvited guests turned up at a party on Saturday night in Wattle Avenue, Warwick.

Warwick police were informed at 10.45pm that the party was getting out of control and dispersed the uninvited guests from the party.

"The uninvited guests turned up because of Facebook,” a police spokesman said.

"For several hours, police kept an eye on a group of 12 children getting around town and causing concern to the general pubic and police. There were no charges.”

Warwick police were also called to two other noisy parties and no directions had to be given as the music was turned down after police attended.