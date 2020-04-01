Union calls for clarification on firearms regulation

UNCERTAIN TIMES: Chris Thompson from Downs Guns and Ammo will be able to sell her stock to a select group of licensed weapons owners.

THE government’s decision to partially revoke the statewide ban on licensed weapons armourers and dealers has been questioned by leading pro-shooting organisations.

Armourers across the Southern Downs will remain an essential business, however, will only be able to assist those with primary production, animal welfare, nature conservation or pest management licensees.

Shooters Union Australia have called for the government to include all licensed firearms owners in the regulation pertaining to the purchasing of ammunition and other weapons materials.

Union spokesman Royce Wilson said the new regulations didn’t take into account a number of groups who use firearms to protect their properties.

“One of the big issues we have is that it still doesn’t let most of the people who need them (firearms) have access to ammunition,” Mr Wilson said.

“A lot of people who have recreational or occupational codes on their licences aren’t able to make purchase.

“Because they’re not considered a full-time farmer or primary producer – or the people who have two jobs and farming is their second income, they can’t continue to buy ammunition.”

Queensland’s multimillion-dollar firearms industry has been in limbo since the initial closure to shop fronts on Saturday.

The Shooters Union has made contact with the Premier and Chief Medical Officer and is awaiting reasoning to the initial closure of stores beyond it being a “public health concern”.

“We’re still waiting for an official reason as to why gun stores and armourers should have their trade restricted at all,” Shooter Union Australia president Graham Park said.

“If the government think they can throw our farmers a bone and hope this issue goes away, they’re sadly mistaken.”

“This could all have been avoided if they’d taken the time to actually talk to gun dealers and us first.”

As farmers across the region begin preparing their winter crop, Mr Wilson said more havoc would be created if the regulations weren’t extended to those with recreational or occupational licenses.

“A lot of people who have properties which are big, don’t have a primary producer endorsement on their licence,” Mr Wilson said.

“They can’t go out and get ammunition.

“If they can’t control the pest, they’re going to have rabbits and foxes eating everything – which would mean there would be a lot of food and stock lost.

“It’s a vital service because everything people eat; a gun was involved somewhere in the process from pest control to putting down a sick animal.”