Union’s promising move forward

PROMISING START: An interim date for the return of community rugby has been set by Queensland Rugby Union, six weeks after it paused the season due to coronavirus.

RUGBY UNION: Queensland Rugby Union has reaffirmed its commitment to getting community rugby up and running this season, announcing a July 1 resumption to the competition.

It comes six weeks after the season was temporarily halted due to the outbreak of coronavirus, with officials remaining hopeful restrictions will be relaxed in the coming weeks.

Warwick Rugby Union Club president Andrew Williams said the news was an exciting move forward for the game.

“It’s exciting news; to get all the junior boys and girls and the senior players back on the field will be great,” he said.

“It’s first and foremost a health issue but it looks like the country has responded well to the lock down.

“Everyone’s just rearing at the bit to get back out there.”

While the new format for the Downs Rugby season is yet to be decided, Williams said whatever opportunities arose for games would be about celebrating the support of sponsors and the community.

“If we are able to play, we’ll try and organise a sponsors day and a Ladies’ Day to keep up work with Little Windmills,” he said.

“It’ll be just to celebrate the fact that we can get back out there again.

“But we just have to wait and see what we’ll be able to organise.”

Under the expected new structure, players won’t be able to resume training until June 1, however senior players have begun new initiatives to keep skills up.

“A couple of the boys are looking at launching an online training program,” Williams said.

“Just so the boys and girls can continue doing skills work at home until we can get back together.

“I think they’re just going to film some videos of some drills and a bit of training stuff.”