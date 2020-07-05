Menu
The property features an open veranda.
Unique Granite Belt farmstay opens up to tourists

Emily Clooney
5th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
HOLIDAY-GOERS will soon have a unique opportunity to stay in a century-old farmhouse in the heart of the Granite Belt.

The Glen Aplin property was listed on Airbnb on Monday after undergoing an extensive two-year renovation.

Property owner Nicki Dalton said there had already been overwhelming interest in the quirky country home.

“I’ve got people that are wanting to book it and book it in the school holidays,” she said.

“I took six bookings the first night after I listed it, too.

“I just think it’s a beautiful area and geographically, it’s so well-located to Brisbane.”

While it’s already a market ripe with competition, Mrs Dalton hopes the personal touches to the Queenslander will be a selling point for visitors to the region.

“It’s quite a unique house to the area, there’s no high-set Queenslanders,” she said.

“They’re usually low set and brick around here.

Mrs Dalton said she’d ideally like to see smaller groups staying at the three-bedroom home.

“It really only sleeps six comfortably and I don’t want a massive footprint through the house,” she said.

“Girls’ weekends would be amazing but it’s also something that would suit families.

“I’m more than happy to share it, for the area, it’s a nice asset and I want people to come and see how beautiful it is.”

