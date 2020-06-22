Unique opportunity for roller skating revival

SKATING AWAY: Tabitha McDonnell-Partington is hoping there will be a resurgence in people pulling on the skates around Warwick.

IT’S said all good things make a comeback at some point and roller-skating enthusiast Tabitha McDonnell-Partington is pushing for just that.

Reminiscent of times not too long ago, Ms McDonnell-Partington has fond memories of Warwick’s thriving roller-skating scene.

“When I was about 16 or 17, there was skating in Warwick and it was just operated by a woman I know and she hired Kings Theatre at the time,” Ms McDonnell-Partington said.

“She would run it about three nights a week in Warwick and then one night in Stanthorpe.

“And it was absolutely huge back then.”

With blades and skates lining shelves globally, Ms McDonnell-Partington is putting the call out for anyone who would be interested in the family-fun sport.

“My whole life, people have been talking about getting something in Warwick that doesn’t really involve straight sports, like swimming or football, just a leisure activity,” she said.

“I think Warwick would get a lot of families from our outer lying areas, it’s a good all-round family sport.

“I think it’s just been something that’s been needed for so long.”

Remembering her childhood, Ms McDonnell-Partington is hopeful more people will get into roller skating.

Ms McDonnell-Partington said Warwick was home to more than enough spaces where a skating rink could be set up.

“You just start thinking where it could be done; you do need a pretty big space,” she said.

“That would be the easiest way to do it (at WIRAC). I’ve done a bit of research and the old concept that skating would ruin timber floors is gone.

“There is absolutely no damage to the floors in sports centres which is a positive thing.”

From roller derby’s to leisurely skating, Ms McDonnell-Partington is hopeful more people will become involved.

“I think it’s cool to skate again,” she said.

“There are skates in every colour and design, and back to the old retro boot skates as well as the speed skates.

“I literally just found (my skates) in my cupboard a couple of weeks ago.

“And I just started skating around my house and I haven’t stopped since.”