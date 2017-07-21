17°
'United front' for Southern Downs tourism

Sophie Lester
| 21st Jul 2017 1:18 PM
Tourism operators say the co-operation shown at Tuesday's council-led forum must continue for the regional tourism industry to thrive.
Tourism operators say the co-operation shown at Tuesday's council-led forum must continue for the regional tourism industry to thrive.

SOUTHERN Downs tourism operators are resolute on pushing the industry to a brighter future.

About 120 tourism operators were in attendance at the first council-led tourism forum at the Stanthorpe Civic Centre on Tuesday.

Majella Kahler, owner of Kahlers Oasis Caravan Park and former chair of Warwick Tourism and Events, said the event was a step forward for people working in the region's tourism industry.

"It was very positive, and a fantastic opportunity for operators to get together and talk about the future of tourism - I think we all want to be a united front going forward,” Mrs Kahler said.

"I think it could have been of greater benefit if it was held at the beginning of the year; the lag in getting a tourism guide and website has had a bit of a flow-on effect for visitor numbers, at least in our case.

"I would have to disagree that numbers are up, but then you see events like Jumpers and Jazz that are just incredible in terms of the numbers and the vibe from visitors.

"If the council continues this path of consultation with operators I think they will get more engaged but there needs to be that follow through.”

Debbie Bradburn from 31 on The Rocks in Stanthorpe said she was only able to attend the last couple of hours of the meeting, but that the time spent there had nonetheless been constructive.

Mrs Bradburn said, like Jumpers and Jazz, Snowflakes in Stanthorpe had proved to be a huge attraction for tourists.

"I heard that in the first part of the forum they had laid down the law and said we weren't going to be negative,” Mrs Bradburn said.

"While it might have been good to open up the floor at other meetings I've attended you can get bogged down in the negative and never seem to achieve anything.

"I think everything that needs to be aired and has been aired, and at some point you need to stop rehashing everything and move forward.

"How council is planning to collate all the information from the forum and whether they're truly listening is yet to be seen just yet but I'm looking forward to see what comes out of it.”

John Loscher of 53 on Victoria said it was not possible for him to attend the Stanthorpe event as a sole operator at the Rose City accomodation provider.

"It may have been more convenient for us if it were held in Warwick, but it's likely we still wouldn't have been able to attend,” Mr Loscher said.

"But it's definitely good to see the council trying to consult with more operators.”

R on the Downs owner Doug Phillips said he was able to attend the forum while his wife Liz held down the fort.

Mr Phillips said most operators were cooperative and saw the value in attending the forum.

"I came away on a high - there was an excellent key note speaker and MC and I felt they achieved so much in such a short time,” he said.

"It was a great opportunity to network not just with other accommodation providers but with suppliers and those on the entertainment side of things.

"There was a small proportion there who may have wanted to stir the pot what was important was that 120 did meet and we all believe we have something great going for us in the region and we want to move forward and sing from the same song page.”

Mr Phillips said tourism would always have a relatively local focus, but that the split between the north and south of the region was increasingly narrow.

"The problem is if we live in the past and we've forever being negative, people from outside our region will label us as that and it will only bring us down,” he said.

Mrs Kahler said Mayor Tracy Dobie had assured a follow-up meeting in the months to come, with the next major event to be held in Warwick.

"From a Warwick perspective, I think the concept of a tourism and events group to represent the northern end of the region would be good,” she said.

"There's Granite Belt Wine and Tourism and the Progress Associations for a lot of the smaller villages, so I think something like Warwick Tourism and Events would be a good idea, though it would not need to operate in exactly the way it did before.”

Southern Downs tourism portfolio councillor Rod Kelly said he was pleased to see a cross-section of tourism and events operators and volunteers at the forum.

"There was enormous enthusiasm in the room and a real sense that they want work together in a positive and collaborative way to drive tourism forward into the future for everyone's benefit,” Cr Kelly said.

"We all want to see more visitors coming to the region and we need to create unforgettable experiences to ensure that they return to the region. Working together is the only way to make this happen.”

"Guest speaker John Sharpe highlighted the importance of operators changing with the changing world, taking advantage of advances in digital technology and, above all, being proactive in developing and promoting their businesses - not just leaving this up to someone else.

"John's message about collaboration also really hit home; he spoke of the need for more businesses to work together, to work with industry groups, with council and other levels of government, and I heard collaboration crop up a lot throughout the table discussions.”

southern downs regional council southern queensland country tourism tourism warwick community

