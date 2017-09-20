United stance on E10 price drop

THE news for motorists in Warwick keeps getting better.

Less than a fortnight after RACQ data revealed that petrol prices in the Rose City had reached an 11-month low, United Petroleum announced price cuts for E10 fuel across Queensland for a limited time.

United Petroleum CEO Gary Brinkworth said research and feedback indicated price was a key driver for purchases of E10 fuel.

"E10 is a Queensland-made biofuel and now local motorists will get a special Queensland-only discount price,” Mr Brinkworth said.

"We took the decision that the best way in which we could support the Queensland Government's recent biofuel mandate was by taking this direct and decisive action and encourage motorists to make the switch.

"We're sure that drastically reducing the price of our E10 clearly demonstrates that we are playing our part in fuelling growth for regional Queensland.

"We believe that people have been thinking a bit more about E10, and we now want them to try it for themselves.”

United Petroleum has two outlets in Warwick, both of which will experience the price drops for the nature-friendly fuel.