Uniting in celebrations

UNITED FUTURE: Reverend Ansie and Willie Liebenberg are excited to celebrate 40 years of the Uniting Church in Warwick with a community birthday party planned for this Sunday.

IT WAS a busy day for Uniting Church Reverend Ansie Liebenberg as the parish yesterday marked 40 years of union between the Presbyterian and Methodist churches in Warwick.

But the weekend is set to get even busier as the community comes together to celebrate four decades of service with a mammoth birthday bash on Sunday.

"We officially marked the birthday yesterday starting off with a communion service at 6.30am and having a whole day of prayer,” Rev Liebenberg said.

"On Sunday we'll have a celebratory church service with guest speaker David Bush at 9.30am then we'll break for morning tea at 10.30.

"In the Bible, 40 years represents the end of a lot of trials and going forward.

"From 11am we'll have a slideshow of photos from the past 40 years with three speakers talking about each decade, and the vision for the future.”

Rev Liebenberg said a huge lunchtime feast would precede a concert of music, drama and singing.

"Our Warwick, Killarney and Freestone congregations are all joining together for the celebrations but anyone is welcome to join,” she said.

"There's no cost at all, just come along and have a feast with us and celebrate 40 years.”

For more information, phone 46611080.