Tama Moearara Teoting Edwards pleads guilty to wilful damage after breaking his neck.

Tama Moearara Teoting Edwards pleads guilty to wilful damage after breaking his neck.

AN "ABSOLUTE brat" who jumped on vehicles causing hundreds in damage has been implored to recognise the universe's message after he broke his neck.

Tama Moearara Teoting Edwards, 30, was sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to pay $510 in restitution for his drunken vandalism of two vehicles.

Edwards, a North Stradbroke man, had a conviction recorded when he pleaded guilty to obstructing police, wilful damage and breach of bail when he appeared at the Cleveland Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court heard the defendant was drunk when he caused large dents on a LandCruiser four-wheel drive and a cracked windshield on a Mazda 323 while jumping on the vehicles at the long-term parking area at Dunwich on January 27.

In an unrelated incident thereafter Edwards broke his neck and spent five days in hospital after swinging from a rope into water on the island, prompting Magistrate Deborah Vasta to warn the father of three to change his ways.

"I am hoping you recognise this as the universe telling you to make the world a better place," Magistrate Vasta said.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Angela Tetley said the man had evaded police on January 27 and had breached his bail when he was found nearly four times the legal alcohol limit at a Toondah Harbour disturbance at 5.25am on May 5.

Tests would confirm a blood alcohol reading of 0.196 per cent.

Defence solicitor Lyle Parker said his client was very lucky not to be paralysed after his injury and has acknowledged his problem with alcohol.

Mr Parker said Edwards had fallen into the habit of binge drinking while dealing with family issues.

Magistrate Vasta urged Edwards to lead a more constructive life and not be "an absolute brat" who jumps on vehicles.

Originally published as 'Universe is telling you something': Binge drinking 'brat' breaks neck