A GRANITE Belt woman will face court after being caught drink-driving while unlicensed.

Stanthorpe acting officer-in-charge Tim Dachs said the woman, 44, was pulled over on Tuesday an allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.73.

Snr Sgt Dachs said the woman was charged with drink driving and unlicensed driving.

He said another charged would also possibly be laid.

The woman is expected to face Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 31.