TAP AND GO: The 78-year-old and 18-year-old Maryvale residents racked up close to $400 in credit card fraud. Picture: contributed
Crime

UNLIKELY DUO: 78yo and teen team up on credit card fraud

Jessica Paul
16th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man and a teenager have become one of Maryvale’s most unlikely crime duos, teaming up to commit almost $400 of credit card fraud in one day.

On March 21, Howard William Lee, 78, and Zachariah Joshua George Jordan, 18, stole a purse containing some ID, a debit card, and $250 in cash.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the pair then took the bank card on a spending spree across Maryvale, racking up $320.60 in tobacco, drinks, fuel, and other items.

Defence counsel Amber Acreman said the crimes were purely “opportunistic”.

However, the 18-year-old admitted he himself had been the victim of similar fraud offences, so understood the impact they could have.

While Jordan’s youth afforded him some leniency, Magistrate Julian Noud called the 78-year-old’s involvement “regrettable and shameful”.

Both Lee and Jordan pleaded guilty to six counts of fraud and one count of stealing.

The 78-year-old was fined $200, his younger partner $150, and they must pay an additional $160.30 each in restitution.

None of their convictions were recorded.

