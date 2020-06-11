A GOLD Coast woman found with a Viagra tablet in her bra and 30ml of the drug fantasy had also been squatting in a Broadbeach holiday unit for weeks.

Lilly Te-Aroha Hawira pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to multiple charges including possessing dangerous drugs, stealing, trespass and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Daniel McShane said Hawira, 25, came to the attention of police when she and two friends were caught on CCTV stealing $120 worth of make-up from Chempro in Palm Beach on October 29 last year.

Lilly Te-Aroha Hawira pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday. File image. Picture: Scott Fletcher

About a month later, on November 23, she was stopped and found with a Viagra tablet hidden in her bra.

Her Surfers Paradise unit was searched and police found about 30ml of the drug fantasy and other drug paraphernalia.

Sen Const McShane said police received information someone had been squatting at a Broadbeach holiday unit between December 2 and December 20 last year.

"People were staying and had made a mess including damage to the walls, used syringes," he said.

Hawira gained access to the unit through a key box at the front.

Sen Const McShane said police caught up with Hawira on January 8 when she was found slumped over in a stolen car in Burleigh Heads.

She was taken to hospital where she was found with a small bag of ice. About 20ml of the drug GBL, which is similar to fantasy, was found in the car.

Defence lawyer Joe Wicking, of Howden Saggers Lawyers, said Hawira had struggled with drug addiction since but had been undergoing rehabilitation courses while in custody.

Magistrate Mark Howden sentenced her to six months prison which was wholly suspended from yesterday.

Hawira was also placed on probation for two years.

Originally published as Unlikely place woman stashed her Viagra