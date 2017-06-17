'Unneccesary' project at aerodrome pushes ahead

The planned realignment of the Massie Aerodrome taxiway has been deemed "a waste of money” by the airfield's users.

A $700,000 project deemed unnecessary by aerodrome users is likely to go ahead in the next financial year despite opposition.

The realignment of the Massie Aerodrome taxiway was announced as part of the Southern Downs Regional Council draft budget in April.

SDRC put forward the project to retain the airfield's Civil Aviation Safety Authority accreditation, though facility users were quick to dismiss the necessity of the project through the public consultation period.

Warwick Gliding Club vice president Bill Wilkinson said it was disappointing to learn the council still intended to go forward with the realignment, with the project still included in the 2017-18 budget.

Mr Wilkinson said the path to be realigned was never intended as a taxiway, rather the route loops around to give access to the hangars.

"It's a shame to see so much money wasted to be honest with you, as we feel the money would be better spent elsewhere," he said.

"It's unnecessary spending as airports like Roma and Mt Isa don't have this type of taxiway despite having heavier traffic than we have.

"We feel our submission to council has been ignored but we will have another meeting with council in a couple of time about what will happen.

"At the moment we're in the dark a bit so we'll have to wait and see what comes from that meeting."

The State Government Building Our Regions program would provide matched funding for the council to complete the total $700,000 worth of work on the taxiway.

The same figure has been slated to reseal the runway at Stanthorpe Aerodrome.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the council expected to hear back about the funding stream next month.

"The project has been included in the budget at this stage but if we do not secure that funding we will have to rethink how we go ahead with it," Cr Dobie said.

"There was discussion and a number of submissions made relating to the amount of funding put toward the Warwick Aerodrome, and none I believe around the upgrades to Stanthorpe.

"We had put forward the project because of the advice we received about the need to retain the CASA accreditation; as a council we want to put systems in place that are for the benefit and safety of everyone.

"We are going to have meeting with the aerodrome users and will continue to look at their concerns going forward."