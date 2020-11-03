UNPACKED: How $1.1b development will unfold

The Whitsunday Paradise estate will include a shopping complex with a childcare centre. Picture: Supplied

BOWEN'S new $1.1 billion housing estate is set to include a raft of new developments including a petrol station, hotel, childcare centre and sports field.

Whitsunday Paradise got a unanimous tick of approval from Whitsunday councillors last week.

The masterplanned community with 2000 houses for up to 5000 people will boost the Bowen population by 50 per cent.

However, the road to the green light has been long for the applicants who are now subject to several conditions under the council's approval.

The first development application for Whitsunday Paradise estate was made on June 15, 2018.

The application has four key stages, the first being preliminary approval for a variation request.

This means the development can occur on the site for an integrated residential and commercial estate, overriding several codes including the environmental significance overlay code.

The Whitsunday Paradise estate is located 10 minutes' drive from Bowen. Picture: Supplied

The second stage is development approval for a material change of use of the land.

The application includes permits for two food and drink outlets, a hotel, outdoor sport and recreation area, service station, shopping centre, childcare centre, healthcare services, five shops and a supermarket.

The third part of the application was approval to divide four lots into 198 lots for residential, commercial, drainage reserve, park, roads and access easements usage.

The final part of the approval was for bulk earthworks to make stage three of the development possible.

The development will be take place in five 'precincts', which are similar to the zones in the council's Planning Scheme.

Plans for the Whitsunday Paradise estate include an AFL field and clubhouse. Picture: Supplied

Precinct one and two are the residential areas with varying lot sizes.

Precinct two will include multi-dwelling units, terraced housing and a retirement living development with provisions to increase development heights to 12m in select areas, which is 3.5m more than the current limits in the council's Planning Scheme.

The third precinct is a local activity centre with space for a range of goods and services including a shopping centre, service station and food and drink outlets.

There is also a provision in the third precinct for increased building heights.

Precinct four is for recreation and open space with sporting facilities, a club house, community hall and local parks.

A hotel development is also proposed in this precinct with dining and entertainment opportunities.

The Whitsunday Paradise estate will include a 24-hour service station. Picture: Supplied

The fifth precinct is for environmental management and conservation with Mount Bramston and the foreshore areas set to be retained as "environmentally significant landscape features".

The application also includes a service station, which can be operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The variation approval for the development has been approved for a period of 10 years and will lapse if the estate is not completed within 20 years.

There are several conditions attached to the development, including the condition that all lots must be connected to the council water supply.

The applicants must also build a two megalitre reservoir that connects to the council's bulk supply water main.

A detailed water network analysis will be undertaken to demonstrate how the proposed demand on water can be met.

If the demand is higher than the capacity of the reservoir, the applicants must provide additional water storage at their own cost.

The Whitsunday Paradise development will be built in five key precincts. Picture: Supplied

When the development is nearing completion, a 10 megalitre water reservoir must be built.

All lots must also be connected to council sewage and the applicants must build a "adequately sized" sewer pump station on the land.

A detailed sewerage reticulation network must also be prepared to determine the impact of the proposed development on the existing sewerage reticulation network in Bowen and whether any external works will be needed to accommodate the development before the sewer network is built.

If the network analysis shows works are required to upgrade the Bowen reticulated sewerage network to accommodate the additional demand, work must be carried out at the applicant's cost.

The existing onsite sewage treatment plant must also be decommissioned.

The council also resolved that lot sizes cannot be reduced below 600sq m.

However, in the ordinary council meeting in Proserpine last week, Whitsunday Regional Council's manager of development assessments Doug Mackay said the applicants could seek a negotiated decision notice.

This gives them the opportunity to discuss conditions with the council and if there are any disagreements over the conditions, the development could be taken on appeal to the Queensland Planning and Environment Court.