‘Unseasonable’ rain predicted in Warwick

SIGNIFICANT rainfall is predicted to hit the Southern Downs towards the end of the week, according to modelling by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Forecaster Kimba Wong said some “unseasonable rainfall” could produce up to 50mm in isolated areas near Warwick late on Friday, as an upper low pressure system moves across the country.

“It’s a strong trough that will help enhance the rainfall,” Ms Wong said.

“We could see significant falls for August, with 15 – 30mm most likely at this stage.”

The forecast comes as BOM reports a dry July – less than a fifth of the average rainfall for most of the nation.

Friday looks to be the start of a wetter end to winter, particularly “for areas with multi-year rainfall deficiencies”.

Weatherzone predicts a moderate to high chance of rainfall continuing into the following week, with an additional 5 – 20mm on the cards.

“It should be good news, hopefully,” Ms Wong said.

Ms Wong encouraged Warwick residents to keep an eye on the forecast as it drew nearer, as there is a chance that gusty storms could develop and warnings could be issued.