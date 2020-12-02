Menu
IN HONOUR: Dave and Mally McMurtrie with Mayor Vic Pennisi at the unveiling of McMurtries Bridge. Picture: Jessica Paul
UNVEILED: Permanent tributes to community icon

Jessica Paul
2nd Dec 2020 2:30 PM
FORMER Southern Downs deputy mayor and Stanthorpe community icon Mally McMurtrie has been recognised for her lifetime of service, with two facilities now named in her honour.

Parkrun circuit “Mally’s Way” through Stanthorpe’s Gleeson Park and McMurtries Bridge, a 24m pedestrian crossing over Quart Pot Creek, were today unveiled at a naming ceremony chaired by councillor Stephen Tancred.

Dozens of family members, friends, past and present Southern Downs councillors, and fellow Stanthorpe residents turned out to support Mally as a number of speakers shared their fond memories.

Dave and Mally McMurtrie with Mayor Vic Pennisi at the unveiling of Mally's Way.
Mayor Vic Pennisi said whether he was working beside Mally in their roles as councillors or on the Stanthorpe Chamber of Commerce, or just as a family friend, he was always in awe of her work ethic.

“Mally never expected any thanks or recognition, but today this dedicated Stanthorpe community member and former councillor will be honoured as the namesake of (these items) for her tireless and outstanding service of the region,” Cr Pennisi said.

“On behalf of the community, it is a privilege to do this for Mally, as she has selflessly contributed so much to the region’s growth and prosperity without expectation over the years.”

Mally McMurtrie was surrounded by friends, family, and the community as the structures named in her honour were unveiled.
Through her husband Dave’s speech, Mally expressed her overwhelming gratitude at the gesture.

“I feel very humbled on this occasion, because I wear my heart on my sleeve,” she said.

“At the same time, I am very proud to have lived, worked, and represented my community for as long as I could.”

Mally was also heavily involved with Stanthorpe’s tourism and arts industries, though has since stepped back from community involvement for health reasons.

