UP to 50MM: Warwick hotspots likely to receive downpour

DOWNPOUR: The weekend's rain will be a welcome change for many farmers in rural regions.

WARWICK residents should settle in a for a guaranteed wet weekend with downpours predicted as soon as this afternoon.

Despite missing out on expected hailstorms across the Southern Downs last night, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Peter Mackworth said hopes could still be salvaged over today and the weekend.

There is a 50 per cent chance of rain this afternoon, increasing to an 80 per cent chance on tomorrow and Sunday.

“(Tomorrow) we’ll see widespread falls from 5 to 20mm, but isolated showers could be quite a bit more than that — potentially over 50mm,” Mr Mackworth said.

“On Sunday, those falls could increase to 15 to 25mm.”

Mr Mackworth said those in a high topography were more likely to see a bigger deluge.

The conditions were reportedly caused by a strong westerly trough.

“Basically there’s a trough way out west of Queensland and north-easterly winds are moving that tropical moisture to the interior part of Queensland,” Mr Mackworth said.

“It is set to deteriorate over the weekend as the trough moves closer to the Downs.”

As for temperatures, residents would see maximums in the mid to high 20s due to cloud cover, with that increasing to a top of 27 degrees on Sunday.

