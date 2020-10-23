Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
DOWNPOUR: The weekend's rain will be a welcome change for many farmers in rural regions.
DOWNPOUR: The weekend's rain will be a welcome change for many farmers in rural regions.
Weather

UP to 50MM: Warwick hotspots likely to receive downpour

Tessa Flemming
23rd Oct 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WARWICK residents should settle in a for a guaranteed wet weekend with downpours predicted as soon as this afternoon.

Despite missing out on expected hailstorms across the Southern Downs last night, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Peter Mackworth said hopes could still be salvaged over today and the weekend.

There is a 50 per cent chance of rain this afternoon, increasing to an 80 per cent chance on tomorrow and Sunday.

“(Tomorrow) we’ll see widespread falls from 5 to 20mm, but isolated showers could be quite a bit more than that — potentially over 50mm,” Mr Mackworth said.

“On Sunday, those falls could increase to 15 to 25mm.”

Mr Mackworth said those in a high topography were more likely to see a bigger deluge.

The conditions were reportedly caused by a strong westerly trough.

“Basically there’s a trough way out west of Queensland and north-easterly winds are moving that tropical moisture to the interior part of Queensland,” Mr Mackworth said.

“It is set to deteriorate over the weekend as the trough moves closer to the Downs.”

As for temperatures, residents would see maximums in the mid to high 20s due to cloud cover, with that increasing to a top of 27 degrees on Sunday.

MORE RURAL NEWS:

A YEAR ON: 150,000L helps farmers crippled by green drought

FIRST LOOK: Water restriction changes floated

Emu Swamp Dam progress caught in more political crossfire

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fatal levels of nicotine in Queensland vapes

        Premium Content Fatal levels of nicotine in Queensland vapes

        Health E-cigarettes and liquids containing nicotine which are poisoning teens and led to the death of a baby are readily available in Queensland despite being illegal

        FOR SALE: This slice of Warwick history could be yours

        Premium Content FOR SALE: This slice of Warwick history could be yours

        Property From maternity hospital to Queenslander home, this Rose City icon has just hit the...

        LOCAL NEWS MATTERS: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LOCAL NEWS MATTERS: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        A YEAR ON: 150,000L helps farmers crippled by green drought

        Premium Content A YEAR ON: 150,000L helps farmers crippled by green drought

        Rural ‘It's hard stuff to see and feel’: Former Olympian Libby Trickett shocked by extent...