‘UP TO 80MM’: Warwick facing night of heavy rain

BIG FORECAST: Warwick predicted to receive up to 80mm rain in severe storms. Picture: file

BIG FORECAST: Warwick predicted to receive up to 80mm rain in severe storms. Picture: file

WARWICK is being warned to brace for a night of potentially extreme weather, with heavy rainfalls and even localised flash flooding in the forecast.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a “severe thunderstorm likely” prediction earlier today for the Southern Downs and Granite Belt, with 35mm – 60mm rainfall on the cards.

BOM then sent out an official thunderstorm warning for the same areas at 1.47pm.

Unofficial online forecaster Weatherzone predicted even more extreme conditions, estimating Rose City residents could receive between 40mm and 80mm just this afternoon and evening.

BOM meteorologist Pieter Claassen confirmed Warwick and the entire Southern Downs was likely in for a night of extreme weather, with the potential for damaging winds and localised flash flooding.

“The thunderstorms are going to be quite widespread this afternoon across (the region) and quite severe, especially around Warwick itself,” Mr Claassen said.

“In the more widespread areas, we’ll probably see rainfall totals between 15mm and 40mm, and then in more isolated areas you could see up to 80mm.

“As you get further south it’s likely it could become even more severe, with rainfall totals possibly 10mm or so higher around the Granite Belt.”

A south-easterly wind sweeping across the Southern and Darling Downs could then see even more rain hit the region tomorrow.

“The heaviest showers (tomorrow) will likely be in the morning period and then continue throughout the day,” Mr Claassen said.

“Around Warwick itself, we’ll probably see about 8mm – 20mm and then heavier falls in isolated areas could again see up to 40mm.”

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

COVID-19 drive-in clinics reopen in Warwick, Stanthorpe

Branch strikes powerline in Warwick street

Fight on for Warwick entertainment complex

NAMED: Warwick teen accused of jumping border, armed robbery