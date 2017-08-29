UPDATE: Fires contained in Southern Downs

Firefighters are currently responding to two fires in the Southern Downs.

UPDATE 6.30PM

Firefighters have managed to contain the fire at Sugarloaf Rd.

Three rural and one urban crew contained the eastern side, have the northern end backburned and are monitoring west of the incident.

On Eukey Rd, firefighters were successful in completing a backburning operation.

There was a concern about a house in the area, however that threat has been averted, with the fire set to be monitored overnight.

EARLIER

FIREFIGHTERS have their hands busy with a pair of blazes in the Stanthorpe region this afternoon.

Firefighters are currently battling a blaze on Sugarloaf Rd, which is approximately five acres in size.

Three crews have been called to the scene, where they are working to contain the fire, which was reported at 3.30pm.

In a separate incident, three crews have been called to Eukey Rd, Ballandean for a non-threatening incident.

The fire is making its way into scrubland, as crews conduct backburning in an attempt to head off the fire.