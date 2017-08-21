UPDATE: Leyburn Sprints fire

LEYBURN FIRE: Seven Queensland Fire and Emergency Services units were on scene.

INCREDIBLE scenes emerged from the Historic Leyburn Sprints on Saturday evening, as a fire threatened to overshadow the on-course action.

Gas cylinders exploded early during a fire in the camping area at Leyburn, with the high winds experienced throughout the evening spreading the flames.

Historic Leyburns Sprints president Tricia Chant said it was the first time they've experienced a fire at the event.

"The campground fire on Saturday night was very unfortunate, especially of course for the owners of the ute, camper-trailer and tents that were lost,” Mrs Chant said.

"Thankfully, there were no injuries.”

"The Leyburn volunteer Bush Fire Brigade responded quickly and managed the situation until fire brigades from Clifton and Toowoomba arrived to finally quell the fire and ensure there was no further risk to fellow campers.

"We've had an initial post-event debrief with the fire authorities and as a matter of course will review prevention and management procedures before the next event in 2018.

"This was the first time in the Sprints' 22-year history we've experienced anything like this and we'll work hard to ensure it doesn't happen again.

"The Sprints organisers thank all the fire brigade personnel for their very professional response.”

Leyburn Police Senior Constable Steve Gibb, said that authorities were patrolling the camping area at the Leyburn Sportsground when the fire started and were on scene before firefighters arrived.

"The fire is believed to have started after high winds blew embers from a fire in a 200-litre drum on to a nylon tent,” Sen Const Gibb said.

"The fire just spread from there.”

"There were a lot of fires in drums at the sprints.”

A campsite hosting more than 20 people from the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast was the scene of the incident.

"They predominately rode to the sprints on motorcycles but also had a couple of vehicles,” Snr Const Gibb said.

While all the damage was believed to be at their campsite, there was a report on Sunday of a panel warping on a nearby caravan from the heat.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said that crews responded quickly to the blaze.

"Fire crews were called to the fire on MacIntyre St at 8.30pm,” she said.

"Four urban crews and one rural crew made their way to the incident.

"The fire was extinguished, with everybody accounted for.

"One ute, one camper trailer, one quick-erect gazebo and three tents were destroyed in the fire.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

"Crews conducted damage assessment and liased with the community to ensure that all campsites were safe.”

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said nobody was injured in the incident.

"An off duty paramedic was on the scene before crews first arrived,” she said.

"A number of people were assessed at the venue, with no injuries reported and nobody taken to hosptial for further assessment.”