UPDATE: Lucky escape after car smashes into Rocky home
UPDATE, 2.30pm: A male patient in his 70s has been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital after his car crashed into a Norman Gardens residence this afternoon.
He is reportedly in a stable condition and escaped any serious injuries.
No individuals were inside the home at the time of the incident.
INITIAL, 12.30pm: Emergency services are attending the scene after reports a car has crashed into a house on Farm St in Rockhampton.
The incident occurred around 12.15pm after a 70-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle.
It is believed the man was travelling through a roundabout before he lost control and crashed into the garage of the Norman Gardens home.
Significant structural damage has been reported.
QAS and QFS are on site.
