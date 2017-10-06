23°
UPDATE: Motorcycle crash on New England Hwy last night

The incident occurred on the New England Hwy in Nobby.
Sean Teuma
UPDATE 9am:

The New England Hwy was re-opened at 7.20pm after a north-bound lane was closed due to the incident.

A 44-year-old male was transported to Toowoomba Hospital following a motorcycle crash.

The man suffered a hand injury.

EARLIER: A NORTHBOUND lane is closed on the New England Hwy as paramedics tend to a male motorcycle rider.

Queensland Ambulance Service officials are currently on the scene in Nobby at the corner of Mt Sibley Rd.

It is uncertain at this stage how the rider came off his motorbike.

