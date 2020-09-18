Menu
STILL RECOVERING: One victim from Monday’s Wood St crash sill remains under hospital supervision.
News

UPDATE: P-plater discharged after horror Wood St crash

Tessa Flemming
18th Sep 2020 11:30 AM
INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into Monday’s fatal afternoon crash while those involved recover.

According to a Queensland Police spokesman, no charges have yet been laid.

“Investigations are continuing into what happened regarding Monday’s crash,” the spokesman said.

Warwick officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon previously told Warwick Daily News drone footage would be used to fully map the scene of the crash, as well as CCTV footage from neighbouring businesses and houses.

Meanwhile, Warwick woman Beth Newey is still in a stable condition at the Brisbane Hospital, said a Princess Alexandra spokeswoman,

The 21-year-old P-plater, whose Ford Falcon ute is believed to have collided with the Neweys’ car, has since been discharged from the same hospital.

The 21-year-old was travelling through Myall Ave onto Wood St when he collided with the couple’s Porsche, according to Snr Sgt Deacon.

The Porsche flipped, tragically killing prominent Warwick figure Greg Newey on scene.

Snr-Sgt Deacon said police will allege the P-plater fled the scene following the crash but was soon returned by his father.

