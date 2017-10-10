30°
News

UPDATE: Rural crews still on scene at Cunningham Hwy

The fire in Karara is currently being responded to by rural and urban firecrews.
The fire in Karara is currently being responded to by rural and urban firecrews. Bev Lacey
Sean Teuma
by

UPDATE 5.10PM : Six rural crews are still on the scene at the Cunningham Hwy in Karara.

Two urban crews left the incident earlier, as firefighters have managed to contain the fire to an area between the railway and the highway.

They are currently conducting backburning on both sides of the creek to contain it and prevent it from spreading.

ORIGINAL: FIRECREWS are currently responding to a fire in Karara.

The blaze is burning one-kilometre west of the township, with rural and urban crews responding to the incident.

Currently there is no threat to property by the fire with a 500-metre front, as more appliances are being sent to the scene, however there is a threat if the fire jumps over a river.

More information will follow as it comes to hand.

Topics:  firefighters karara rural fire service

Warwick Daily News
Warwick attack victim in coma

Warwick attack victim in coma

15-year-old fighting for her life in Brisbane hospital after vicious attack in Warwick street

Do you dare enter Into The Woods?

Rylie Mullins (Little Red Riding Hood) and Lachlan Doherty (Big Bad Wolf) at a SOTE dress rehearsal.

SOTE prepares for Senior Musical on Friday and Saturday nights.

Pedestrian hit in high speed crash

Ambulance generic

Man taken to hospital after being hit by car

GALLERY: Daily News reader's photos

A stunning shot from Shaun Hudson.

Check out these great shots from our cover photo competition

Local Partners