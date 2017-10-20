27°
UPDATE: Teen bashing victim on road to recovery

Sophie Lester
THE victim of a "cowardly" attack in Warwick is recovering surrounded by friends and family.

Brain surgery was required for the 15-year-old who was allegedly kicked and punched in the head repeatedly in the early hours of last Tuesday morning.

The teen was placed in an induced coma to undergo the emergency procedure at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

Doctors first attempted to bring her out of her coma last Thursday but due to complications had to wait another day.

A family friend said she had a better response when they tried again the next day, and she was transferred to the hospital neuro unit.

"Unfortunately she couldn't recognise her mum which was pretty heartbreaking," she said.

"(Saturday) saw more improvement and she was able to recognise her mum, and she also recognised me."

The friend said the teen was still anxious and confused following the assault but was making a good recovery.

"She still has a tough road ahead but she's surrounded by love and we're hoping for a full recovery," she said.

