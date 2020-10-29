Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QAS paramedics are responding to a Tannum Sands address after a boy got his head trapped underwater in a pool ladder.
QAS paramedics are responding to a Tannum Sands address after a boy got his head trapped underwater in a pool ladder.
News

UPDATE: Toddler nearly drowns, trapped in ladder

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
29th Oct 2020 4:47 PM | Updated: 7:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: 4.45pm: A toddler has been taken to hospital after a near drowning incident at Tannum Sands.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics attended a Waratah Crescent address after reports the young boy had been trapped underwater after getting his head stuck in a pool ladder.

The spokesman said paramedics assessed the boy at the scene, who was reportedly initially struggling to breathe.

"He was taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition." the spokesman said.

The spokesman said paramedics were querying whether the boy's head was stuck under the water.

 

INITIAL REPORT: 4.07pm: Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to reports of a near drowning at Tannum Sands involving a young boy.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were responding to an address at Tannum Sands after reports a boy was trapped underwater after his head was caught in a pool ladder.

The spokeswoman said paramedics were called just after 4pm.

It is understood the boy has been released from the ladder and is having difficulty breathing.

More to come.

backyard pool editors picks gladstone gladstone observer near drowning qas gladstone qas paramedics young boy
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: New York inspiration behind new cafe

        Premium Content REVEALED: New York inspiration behind new cafe

        News The Southern Downs’ latest eatery is preparing to open their doors, offering bottomless brunches and happy hour.

        QLD election: Where to vote this Saturday

        QLD election: Where to vote this Saturday

        Politics QLD election day 2020: Full list of polling booths for Saturday 31

        Dad’s desperate dash for drugs before border closure

        Premium Content Dad’s desperate dash for drugs before border closure

        Crime Man busted with $700 worth of drugs after stocking up in NSW

        Strawberry growers cop wild weather damage

        Premium Content Strawberry growers cop wild weather damage

        News The spring rain has put Southern Downs growers in two minds, after much-needed rain...