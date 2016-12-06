Updated training for growers

LEARNING CURVE: A Freshcare training day will take place on Friday in Stanthorpe.

A TRAINING workshop is being held in Stanthorpe on Friday, to update training in regards to food safety and quality code.

The workshop is being run by Growcom for the Freshcare program, and will be held from 10am-2pm at The Vines Motel, Wallangarra Rd.

Freshcare, an on-farm assurance program was established and maintained to service the Australian fresh produce industry and has recently upgraded its food safety and quality code to a fourth edition.

This revision of the code will bring it inline with the Global Food Safety Initiative.

This GFSI certification is required to supply directly to Costco and Aldi supermarkets.

It is also seen as a likely requirement for other major groups.

Growers, until the end of 2016, will be able to have audits completed against FSQ3 or FSQ4.

However, from 1 January 2017 all audits conducted must be against FSQ4.

The implementation of the new code comes with a range of benefits, including structural alignment between the Freshcare Codes (Food Safety Quality and Environmental), improved access to guidance materials, improved compliance with GFSI and better alignment with the Guidelines for Fresh Produce Food Safety.

Growers will also receive a copy of the FSQ4 manual to work through throughout the day and will be prepared for auditing when required.

For more information contact Growcom Corporate Support Michael Cowan on (07) 3620 3861 or email mcowan@growcom.com.au.

Alternatively, visit the Growcom website at www.growcom.com.au.