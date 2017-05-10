Upgrade for Broadwater waste facility welcomed

BROADWATER Waste Transfer Station users will soon benefit from upgrades at the facility.

The upgrade starting this week is one of many projects identified in Southern Downs Regional Council's Waste Reduction and Recycling Plan 2016-2026.

Southern Downs Portfolio Councillor for Waste Management Cameron Gow said the upgrades would enable better sorting of recyclable materials which would lead to less waste in landfill.

"Once completed, the upgrades will allow for increased recycling opportunities as there will be better access to recycling bins as well as a stock pile area for scrap metal,” Cr Gow said.

"A bulky bin will also be provided specifically for disposal of large items such as furniture.

"The site will become a supervised facility and we know from experience that site supervision can result in less vandalism and illegal dumping.

"Site supervisors can also help user to sort waste that can be recycled from waste that can't.”